Certificates of attendance were sent by email on Friday 3 p.m. Please also check your spam.

Welcome to Marseille !



Dear friends and colleagues,

After a postponement due to pandemic-related reasons, we are now happy to invite you to the 18th European Congress of Clinical Neurophysiology, to be held in Marseille, France on May 9-12, 2023.

An exciting and wide-ranging program is proposed, including topics in all areas of clinical neurophysiology, of interest to clinicians, researchers and paramedical staff.

With the organizing committee and the support of the French Society of Clinical Neurophysiology, we hope to provide a rich forum for scientific exchange, educational opportunities and social and professional networking.

We have chosen as our theme “Clinical Neurophysiology: Linking Bedside to Theory”. This aims at making a bridge between theoretical knowledge, which has benefited so much from ongoing technical advances in our specialty, and everyday clinical practice.

This translational approach is very much in the spirit of French clinical neurophysiology and we are looking forward to sharing this, as well as learning from valuable work taking place throughout the European societies. Hope to see you soon in Marseille!

On behalf of the Local Organizing Committee,

Agnès TREBUCHON

Chair and Convener of the Organising Committee of the ECCN

Hatice TANKISI

President of the EMEAC-IFCN Executive Committee